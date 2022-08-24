Maruti Suzuki recalls 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles

For replacement of airbag control unit

Maruti Suzuki India is recalling 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles manufactured between 6 August 2022 to 16 August 2022.

The recall is being undertaken to replace Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which in rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment. Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for replacement of defective Airbag Control Unit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)