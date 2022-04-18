Maruti Suzuki rises after announcing price hike

Shares of car manufacturer gained 0.92% to Rs 7,540.25 in a weak market after the company announced increase in prices across models owing to increase in various input costs.

The weighted average increase across models is in ex showroom prices for Delhi will be around 1.3%. The new prices will come into effect from 18 April 2022.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was trading 272.45 points or 1.56% lower at 17,203.2 amid weak global cues.

Maruti Suzuki India is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts.

The company reported 47.8% decline in the net profit to Rs 1041.80 crore on a 0.2% fall in the net sales to Rs 22,186.20 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

