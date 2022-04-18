Maruti Suzuki rises after announcing price hike

Shares of car manufacturer gained 0.92% to Rs 7,540.25 in a weak market after the company announced increase in prices across models owing to increase in various input costs.The weighted average increase across models is in ex showroom prices for Delhi will be around 1.3%. The new prices will come into effect from 18 April 2022.
Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was trading 272.45 points or 1.56% lower at 17,203.2 amid weak global cues.
Maruti Suzuki India is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts.
The company reported 47.8% decline in the net profit to Rs 1041.80 crore on a 0.2% fall in the net sales to Rs 22,186.20 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU