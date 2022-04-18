Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Spikes 7.31%

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd has lost 6.59% over last one month compared to 4.48% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.93% drop in the SENSEX

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd rose 7.31% today to trade at Rs 1111.05. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.17% to quote at 14100.59. The index is up 4.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd increased 3.78% and Varun Beverages Ltd added 3.54% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 9.15 % over last one year compared to the 17.4% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd has lost 6.59% over last one month compared to 4.48% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 0.93% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2432 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3347 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1533.65 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 722.2 on 19 Apr 2021.

