To deliver efficient omnichannel fulfillment solutions

Mastek is partnering with fulfillmenttools to enable D2X (Direct to Stakeholder) transformation for their joint clients. This partnership will enable their clients to deliver excellent customer experience through a unified D2X process integrating commerce with fulfilment.

fulfillmenttools offers an integrated end-to-end platform solution for efficient omnichannel fulfillment. The suite spans three modules: a distributed order management system (DOMS), in-store fulfilment, and shipping integration - perfectly suited for the retail fulfilment processes of the future. All modules are provided from a single source, offering seamless connection and flexibility to adapt to any retailer's requirements.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)