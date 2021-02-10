Max Estates leases nearly 90% office space at Max Towers

Max Estates, a subsidiary of Max Group's listed entity, Max Ventures & Industries announced it has leased ~80,000 (79,933) sq ft. at its flagship Grade A office complex, Max Towers, Noida to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM), one of India's leading legal firms. It has also leased ~7,300 sq. ft. to DBS.

Max Estates had recently announced leasing of ~62,500 sq. ft. to Yes Bank at Max Towers.

In addition, it has also leased ~25,000 sq. ft. at Max Towers to Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), India's first and largest power trading platform. This takes the total leased area at Max Towers to nearly 90% of the total ~5.3 lakh sq ft.

