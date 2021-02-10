Sadbhav Infrastructure Project to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCD issuance

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is raising up to Rs 700 crore through NCD issue on private placement basis.

The Investor consortium led by Allianz Global Investors and including AMP Capital, have committed to fund up to Rs. 700 crore to the company.

This is part of a larger funding exercise that will help the company inter alia to repay existing debt and to fund the ongoing portfolio of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road assets of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)