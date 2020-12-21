Max Ventures & Industries to invest Rs 60 cr in two metallizer lines

Max Ventures & Industries, subsidiary of Max Speciality Films (MSFL), which manufactures specialty packaging films is investing Rs. 60 crore to install two metallizer lines to meet the increased demand for specialty packaging from packaged food segment with improved shelf life offering 100% reliable laminate options. MaxVIL holds 51% stake in MSFL, while Japanese major Toppan holds 49% stake.

These lines add a thin layer of metal, mainly aluminum to the specialty films being produced by MSFL to enhance the barrier properties and for superior appearance of the packaging.

MSFL's commitment of Rs. 60 crore for the two metallizer lines is a part of its efforts to improve the proportion of specialty films it markets, and in line with its focus since the last few years to co-create packaging films innovations in consultation with leading FMCG companies.

Out of the total planned capex of Rs. 60 crore , MSFL has invested Rs. 30 crore for installing the first metallizer line, which is expected to be commercialized by March next year.

The second metallizer line, with similar investment of Rs. 30 crore, will be operational in the 3rd quarter of the next financial year. These metallizer lines will not increase the overall capacity because the base film remains the same, but it will enhance MSFL's ability to improve the value-added specialty component in its product category.

