Max Ventures & Industries to invest Rs 60 cr in two metallizer lines

-
ALSO READ
Max Ventures gains after realty unit begins new commercial project
Max Ventures and Industries divests its balance stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures
Max Ventures and Industries consolidated net profit declines 82.34% in the June 2020 quarter
Max Ventures and Industries standalone net profit rises 28.42% in the June 2020 quarter
Max Healthcare Institute hits the roof on debut
-
Max Ventures & Industries, subsidiary of Max Speciality Films (MSFL), which manufactures specialty packaging films is investing Rs. 60 crore to install two metallizer lines to meet the increased demand for specialty packaging from packaged food segment with improved shelf life offering 100% reliable laminate options. MaxVIL holds 51% stake in MSFL, while Japanese major Toppan holds 49% stake.
These lines add a thin layer of metal, mainly aluminum to the specialty films being produced by MSFL to enhance the barrier properties and for superior appearance of the packaging.
MSFL's commitment of Rs. 60 crore for the two metallizer lines is a part of its efforts to improve the proportion of specialty films it markets, and in line with its focus since the last few years to co-create packaging films innovations in consultation with leading FMCG companies.
Out of the total planned capex of Rs. 60 crore , MSFL has invested Rs. 30 crore for installing the first metallizer line, which is expected to be commercialized by March next year.
The second metallizer line, with similar investment of Rs. 30 crore, will be operational in the 3rd quarter of the next financial year. These metallizer lines will not increase the overall capacity because the base film remains the same, but it will enhance MSFL's ability to improve the value-added specialty component in its product category.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU