STL Global intimates of fire accident at corporate office

STL Global announced that a fire incident occurred yesterday i.e. on Sunday around 02:00 AM (approx.), 20 December 2020 in the Corporate Office of the Company at Plot No. 207-208, Sector-58, Faridabad 121004, HR.

The fire has been brought under control and the other part of the plant is carrying production process and there is no loss or injury to human life.

