McDonald's ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

McDonald's India (West and South) has roped in the popular film celebrity - Rashmika Mandanna, as its brand ambassador for its key advertising campaigns. Rashmika is a household name and a popular face among millennials, especially in the Southern states of the country. She has enthralled audiences through Telugu and Kannada films that include hits like Chalo, Kirik Party, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade which have garnered over 200 Million views on YouTube.

Rashmika will soon be seen in magnum opus project Pushpa with Allu Arjun and is also set to foray into Bollywood with two back-to-back Hindi films. In a short time, she has become a youth icon and has a strong following on social media with over 15 million followers on Instagram alone.

Rashmika, popularly known as the 'National Crush' has expressed her love for food through her social media handles, on several occasions. Rashmika will be a part of key brand campaigns and will play a pivotal role in enhancing brand love for McDonald's across key markets.

