L&T Construction bags significant contracts for its various businesses

Value of contracts ranges between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2500 cr as per L&T project classificationThe construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured orders from prestigious clients for its various businesses.
Power Transmission & Distribution business:
The Power Transmission & Distribution business has won orders to design and construct two 132/11kV Substations in Dubai, UAE. The scope of these turnkey orders involves supply of advanced equipment including Gas Insulated Switchgear. While enhancing the capacity of the network to cater to the demand growth of the domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors, these substations will also ensure the highest standards of reliability, availability, and efficiency of power supply.
Additional orders have been received for ongoing projects in India.
Building & Factories Business:
Transportation Infrastructure Business:
The Railways Strategic Business Unit that resides within the transportation Infrastructure business has won an order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE). This Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC), Package EPC-15A order involves 25 KV Overhead Electrification, Power Supply, Signaling & Telecommunication and associated works for 383.4 RKM/459 TKM of Railway Lines in the Northeast Frontier Railway. The project is part of "Mission Electrification" initiative of the Central Government aimed to electrify the entire Indian Railway Network to reduce the carbon footprint as well as reduce the expenditure on diesel. The business is already executing three major EPC contracts from CORE: EPC-01 (Delhi - Jaipur line), EPC-07 (Various sections of the Southern Railway) and EPC-06 (Various sections of the North Western Railway). Powered by Capital Market - Live News
