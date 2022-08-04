MediaAgility recognized in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

MediaAgility, which is now part of Persistent Systems has been recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

It also scored in all the five use cases for Critical Capabilities for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services on account of its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Persistent has bolstered its presence in the Google ecosystem with the acquisition, first announced in March 2022, of MediaAgility.

