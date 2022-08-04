IEX records 1.7% decline in volume in July on YoY basis

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, during July'22 the energy consumption at 128 BU saw 2.3% YoY growth whereas there was a decline of 4% w.r.t June'22. The national peak demand at 190 GW was lower by 5% YoY and 10% lower on MoM basis due to good monsoon spell. Because of the reduction in demand, the clearing price in the Day- Ahead Market reduced to Rs. 5.41 per unit in July'22 from Rs. 6.49 per unit in June'22.
The Day-Ahead Market volume at 3517 MU saw a decline of 17% YoY during the month. The market clearing price was Rs. 5.41 per unit which was lower by 17% on MoM basis.
Because of supply constraints, the clearing price was high by 84% w.r.t same period last year.
The Real-Time Electricity Market achieved 2131 MU volume during the month, registering a growth of 34% YoY. The highest single-day volume of 89.16 MU was achieved on 20 July'22.
The Term-Ahead Market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 440 MU during the month, registering de-growth of 42%.
IEX Green Market comprising the Day-Ahead and Term-Ahead Market segments achieved 589 MU volume during July'22, registering decline of 13% YoY.
The Green Day-Ahead Market achieved 446 MU volume with the weighted average price of Rs 4.63 per unit and saw participation from 169 market participants during the month. The highest number of participants in a single day was 116 on July 12.
The Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 142 MU volume and witnessed participation from 18 market participants. The average monthly price for Solar was Rs 3.39 per unit while the average monthly price for Non-Solar green power was Rs 5.78 per unit.
The key distribution utilities from States including Haryana, Daman & Diu - Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Telangana, Gujarat, Punjab as well as several industrial consumers participated in the Exchange's Green Market during the month.
A total of 4.75 lacs RECs were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Wednesday, 27 July'22. The volume comprised 3.08 lacs Non-Solar RECs with clearing price at Rs 1,000 per REC and 1.67 lacs Solar REC with clearing price at Rs. 1100 per REC.
The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday 31 August 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU