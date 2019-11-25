MEP Infrastructure Developers bags contract worth Rs 158.40 cr from NHAI

For collection of user fee at Chhajarsi Toll Plaza on NH-9 in UP

MEP Infrastructure Developers has received the Letter of Award (LOA) dated 22 November 2019 from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), New Delhi informing that MEP has been engaged as the Contractor for the Project of 'Collection of user fee at Chhajarsi Fee Plaza at km. 39.730 for the section from km. 0.000 to km. 50.934 [Delhi Hapur section (part of Delhi- Merrut Expressway Section)] of NH-9 in the state of Uttar Pradesh'.

Key highlights of the Project are as under:

(i) User Fee Collection rights at Chhajarsi Toll Plaza.

(ii) Terms of the Contract Agreement:

a.Period of the Contract is 1 (one) year.

b. The operations will commence within 2 days after complying the statutory formalities viz. submission of performance security, signing of contract as per the LOA.

(iii) The contractual amount for the said Project is Rs. 158.40 crore payable to NHAI on a weekly basis over a period of 1 (one) year.

