Mercator reports standalone net loss of Rs 46.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilNet Loss of Mercator reported to Rs 46.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 134.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales030.09 -100 OPM %0-352.54 -PBDT-46.25-119.05 61 PBT-46.28-132.89 65 NP-46.28-134.19 66
