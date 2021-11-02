Merchandise Exports Record Rise Of 54.50% On Year In April-October 2021

-
India's merchandise exports in October 2021 was USD 35.47 billion, an increase of 42.33% over USD 24.92 billion in October 2020 and an increase of 35.21% over USD 26.23 billion in October 2019. India's merchandise exports in April-October 2021 was USD 232.58 billion, an increase of 54.51% over USD 150.53 billion in April-October 2020 and an increase of 25.45% over USD 185.4 billion in April-October 2019. India's merchandise imports in October 2021 was USD 55.37 billion, an increase of 62.49% over USD 34.07 billion in October 2020 and an increase of 45.76% over USD 37.99 billion in October 2019.
India's merchandise imports in April-October 2021 was USD 331.29 billion, an increase of 78.71% over USD 185.38 billion in April-October 2020 and an increase of 15.81% over USD 286.07 billion in April-October 2019. The trade deficit in October 2021 was USD 19.9 billion, while it was USD 98.71 billion during April-October 2021. Value of non-petroleum exports in October 2021 was 30.27 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 29.63% over non-petroleum exports of USD 23.35 billion in October 2020 and a positive growth of 32.84% over non-petroleum exports of USD 22.79 billion in October 2019. Value of non-petroleum imports was USD 40.94 billion in October 2021 with a positive growth of 45.82% over non-petroleum imports of USD 28.07 billion in October 2020 and a positive growth of 44.87% over non-petroleum imports of USD 28.26 billion in October 2019.
