Core Industries Index Gains 4.4% On Year In September 2021

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 126.7 in September 2021, which increased by 4.4% (provisional) as compared to the Index of September 2020. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in September 2021 over the corresponding period of last year. Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2021 is revised to 9.4% from its provisional level 8.9%. The growth rate of ICI during April-September 2021-22 was 16.6% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.
Coal -Coal production increased by 8.1% in September,2021 over September, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 11.7% during April to September, 2021-22 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Crude Oil-Crude Oil production declined by 1.7% in September, 2021 over September, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 2.9% during April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Natural Gas - Natural Gas production increased by 27.5% in September, 2021over September, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 22.1% during April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Petroleum Refinery Products-Petroleum Refinery production increased by 6% in September, 2021 over September, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 11.2% during April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Fertilizers - Fertilizers production increased by 0.02% in September, 2021 over September, 2020. Its cumulative index decreased by 1.3% during April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Steel -Steel production increased by 3% in September, 2021 over September, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 35% during April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Cement -Cement production increased by 10.8% in September, 2021 over September, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 37.7% during April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
Electricity -Electricity generation increased by 0.3% in September, 2021 over September, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 12.7% during April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.
