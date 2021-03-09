MIDHANI announces board meeting to consider interim divided

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) said that its board will meet on Monday, 15 March 2021, to consider a proposal regarding declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21.
The record date for entitlement for aforesaid interim dividend, if declared by the company, will be Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, MIDHANI said in a BSE filing made after market hours yesterday.
Consequently, the scrip is trading higher by 1.62% to trade at Rs 197.90 on the BSE. While the scrip is still trading below its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at Rs 199.28, it has, however, managed to trade above its 50-day and 100-day SMAs placed at Rs 194.16 and Rs 191.89, respectively.
In the past one year, shares of MIDHANI have declined by 11.32% while the benchmark Sensex has gained 42.78% during the same period.
MIDHANI is one of the leading manufacturers of super alloys, titanium & titanium alloys, special purpose steels and other special alloys. The Government of India held 74% stake in the company as of 31 December 2020.
