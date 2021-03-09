Lemon Tree Hotels signs new hotel in Biratnagar, Nepal

-
-
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a License Agreement for an 80 room upcoming hotel at Biratnagar in Nepal under the brand 'Lemon Tree Premier'.
Carnation Hotels Private Limited, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the Company will be operating and marketing this Hotel. The hotel is owned by Nepal International Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.
The hotel will feature 80 well-appointed rooms & suites, complemented by a multi-cuisine restaurant, a bar, meeting and conference spaces and recreational facilities.
The hotel is expected to be operational by January 2023, and this will be the third hotel of the company in Nepal, including Kathmandu and Nagarkot.
Biratnagar is a metropolitan city in Province 1 in Nepal. Its strategic location serves as an entry point to eastern Nepal as well as north-eastern India.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 March 2021. Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels fell 1.28% to settle at Rs 42.50 yesterday.
Lemon Tree Hotels is India's largest hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector, and the third largest overall. The company opened its first hotel with 49 rooms in May 2004 and currently operates about 8,300 rooms in 84 hotels across 51 destinations, in India and abroad, under its various brands.
