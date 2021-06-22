Minda Industries to acquire 51% stake in UzChasys, Uzbekistan

-
ALSO READ
Minda Industies elevates Ravi Mehra as Board Director and DMD of Uno Minda Group
Minda Industries' stake in JV Minda TG Rubber reduces to 49.90%
Minda Corp climbs after inking joint venture with Korean firm
Minda Industries increases stakeholding in JV Tokai Rika Minda India
Board of Minda Industries appoints Deputy Managing Director
-
Minda Industries announced that the company through its wholly owned subsidiary has won the Bid for acquisition of 51% stake from existing shareholder UzautoComponents LLC in it's JV UzChasys LLC (UzChasys).
The cost of acquisition is 83.1 billion Soums (equivalent to Rs 58.13 crore)
UzChasys is company, established and operating in the Republic of Uzbekistan. It is a joint venture of AMS Co. and UzautoComponents LLC, in which 30% stake is held by AMS Co. and 70% stake is held by the UzautoComponents LLC.
UzChasys is engaged in the manufacture of automobile headlights and lamps and is a leading OEM Supplier in Uzbekistan.
The proposed investment in UzChasys, will enable the UNO Minda Group to have significant presence in Uzbekistan, as a leading OEMs Supplier.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU