Shri Bajrang Alliance secures export orders from Bajaria Global trading

Shri Bajrang Alliance has received confirmed Export Orders from its international clients for manufacturing of Goeld Frozen Food Products from Bajaria Global trading as The Spice Merchants.

The Spice Merchants will purchase and resell the Products in the Australia. The Spice Merchants are the most trusted importers of fine authentic Indian food products & major Indian FMCG brands.

They have the vast and varied customer base which includes government organizations, major multiple supermarket chains, cash & carry's, restaurants, hotels and other foods service outlets, wholesalers, ethnic retail outlets and gourmet deli's. They Source products from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Middle East, Malaysia, Thailand and many other countries around the world.

