Mindtree bags multi-year IT transformation deal with Knauf

Mindtree announced a multi-year engagement with Knauf, a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems.

As Knauf's preferred supplier, Mindtree will help accelerate the company's IT transformation, building a future-ready technology core, driving innovation, reducing time to market, and improving operating efficiency.

Mindtree will provide application development services, help digitizing their infrastructure, transforming their supply chain systems, and further develop digital platforms. The engagement will leverage industry-leading IT platforms and will also help Knauf complete postmerger technology integrations.

