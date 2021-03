Board of NHPC approves formation of JV for implementing 850 MW Ratle HEP

At meeting held on 21 March 2021

The Board of NHPC at its meeting held on 21 March 2021 has approved the proposal regarding formation of a Joint Venture (JV) Company for implementation of Ratle Hydroelectric Project (850 MW) in the Chenab River Basin in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Board has also accorded its investment approval to contribute initial equity of Rs.51 crore by NHPC in the JV Company, to be promoted jointly by NHPC (51%) and JKSPDCL (49%).

