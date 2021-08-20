Mindtree Ltd soars 4.53%, Gains for third straight session

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 3341, up 4.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 187.39% in last one year as compared to a 44.76% gain in NIFTY and a 84.89% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Mindtree Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3341, up 4.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 16462.05. The Sensex is at 55391.54, down 0.43%. Mindtree Ltd has added around 21.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33448.9, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3336.6, up 4.39% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 187.39% in last one year as compared to a 44.76% gain in NIFTY and a 84.89% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 42.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

