Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd, Techindia Nirman Ltd and S & S Power Switchgear Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2021.
Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd spiked 11.38% to Rs 68 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1266 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 405 shares in the past one month.
Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 66. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15438 shares in the past one month.
Prime Focus Ltd surged 9.98% to Rs 55.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7328 shares in the past one month.
Techindia Nirman Ltd added 9.97% to Rs 6.29. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6025 shares in the past one month.
S & S Power Switchgear Ltd spurt 9.87% to Rs 24.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17357 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1237 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
