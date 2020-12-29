Mindtree Ltd spurts 0.64%, up for five straight sessions

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 1619.15, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 102.47% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% gain in NIFTY and a 53.76% gain in the Nifty IT.

Mindtree Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1619.15, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 13898.2. The Sensex is at 47487.2, up 0.28%. Mindtree Ltd has added around 14.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24100.3, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

