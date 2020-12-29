HDFC Bank Ltd soars 0.72%, rises for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1423, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.99% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1423, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 13898.2. The Sensex is at 47482.1, up 0.27%. HDFC Bank Ltd has dropped around 0.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30880.95, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1425.5, up 0.74% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 10.99% in last one year as compared to a 13.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.67% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 27.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)