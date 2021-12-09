Mindtree named a Major Contender in IoT Supply Chain Solutions

-
By Everest GroupMindtree today announced that it has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022.
Everest Group positioned Mindtree as a Major Contender in terms of market impact and vision and capability. The following were among Mindtree's strengths highlighted by the report:
- Mindtree NxT has developed competent solutions under its NxT Insights platform with innovative use cases that go beyond asset tracking and fleet management to also cover gate and congestion management, inventory synchronization, and quality monitoring.
- The firm's end-to-end capabilities ranging from consulting to implementation and management are also strengthened by the firm's expertise across the IoT value chain such as sensors, gateways, and edge analytics.
