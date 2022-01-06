Ministry of Finance Says Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 9871 Crore Released To 17 States

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance released monthly Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore to 17 States. This was the 10th instalment of the PDRD grant released to the States.

So far, an amount of Rs. 98,710 crore has been released to eligible States as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant in the current financial year. The States who have been recommended Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

