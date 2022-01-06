-
ALSO READ
Ministry of Finance Says Revenue Deficit Grant Of Rs 9871 Crore Released To 17 States
Finance Ministry Releases Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs.9,871 crore To 17 States
Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs 9,871 crore released to 17 States: Ministry Of Finance
Ministry of Finance Says Grant In Aid Of Rs 13385 Crore Released To Rural Local Bodies
Finance Ministry Releases Revenue Deficit Grant Of Rs 9,871 crore To 17 States
-
The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance released monthly Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of Rs. 9,871 crore to 17 States. This was the 10th instalment of the PDRD grant released to the States.
So far, an amount of Rs. 98,710 crore has been released to eligible States as Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant in the current financial year. The States who have been recommended Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU