Ministry of Heavy Industries Says 5.17 Lakh Electric Vehicles Registered In Country Over Last Three Years

Ministry of Heavy Industries stated that total 5,17,322 electric vehicles have been registered in the country over the last three years. The Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated a Scheme Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in the country.
At present, Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. April 01, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores. This phase focusses on supporting electrification of public & shared transportation and aims to support, through subsidies, 7090 e-Buses, 5 lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55000 e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and 10 lakh e-2 Wheelers. 38 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of e-2W, e-3W & e- 4W have been registered under phase-II of FAME-India Scheme as on 9th August 2021.
