Prime Minister Releases 9th Installment Of PM KISAN, More than Rs 19500 Crores Transferred

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi released the next installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) today through video conference. The Prime Minister also interacted with farmer beneficiaries during the event. This enabled the transfer of an amount of more than Rs. 19,500 crores to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families. It was the 9th installment of the financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN). Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister talked of the sowing season and expressed the hope that the amount received today will help the farmers. He also mentioned that the scheme of Kisan Infrastructure Fund with 1 lakh crore rupees corpus also completes one year today. The Prime Minister touched upon initiatives like Mission Honey-Bee and making saffron from Jammu & Kashmir in the NAFED shops. Honey mission has led to 700 crore export of honey resulting in extra income for farmers. The Prime Minister said the government has made the biggest ever purchase from farmers at MSP, be it Kharif or Rabi season. With this, about Rs 1,70,000 crore have reached directly into the accounts of rice farmers and about Rs. 85,000 crore have gone directly into the account of wheat farmers. The Prime Minister reminded that he urged the farmers to increase the production of pulses, when there was a shortage of pulses in the country, a few years ago. He said that as a result, there has been an increase of almost 50 percent in the production of pulses in the country in the last 6 years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)