Ministry of Railways Says There Is No Proposal To Privatise Operation Of Railways

There is no proposal to privatise the operation of Railways, the Ministry of Railways noted yesterday. However, there is a proposal to outsource the commercial and on board services of a few trains and to permit private players to induct modern rakes to run trains on select routes with an objective to provide improved service delivery to passengers.

The responsibility of train operations and safety certification rests with Indian Railways. Outsourcing of certain services like station cleaning, pay and use toilets, retiring rooms, parking and platforms maintenance etc. is being done on need based manner to improve cleanliness and other services. This information was given by the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

