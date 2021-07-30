Money Supply Rises Around 11% On Year

India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 19375653 crore as on July 16th 2021, recording a gain of 10.80% over the same time last year. Money supply is up 2.8% so far in this fiscal. Currency with the public stood at Rs 2874814 crore, up 11.40% over the year.

Demand deposits with banks were up 23.1% to Rs 1984387 crore. Time deposits with banks rose 9.1% at Rs 14466537 crore. The bank credit to commercial sector edged up 6.6% on year to Rs 11592290 crores.

