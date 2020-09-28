Mphasis jumps 7% in two days

Mphasis jumped 6.44% to Rs 1,353.60, extending gains for the second day.

Shares of Mphasis have risen 6.92% in two consecutive sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 1,265.95 on Thursday, 24 September 2020.

The IT services company's consolidated net profit dropped 22.11% to Rs 275.12 crore on 2.46% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 2,288.21 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q4 March 2020.

Mphasis is an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services.

In the past one month, shares of Mphasis rallied 16.23% to its current market price of Rs 1,353.60, outperforming the Nifty IT index's 9.12% rise in the same period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)