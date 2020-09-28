Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 28.83 points or 0.15% at 19758.96 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.98%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.13%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.64%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 0.93%),Wipro Ltd (down 0.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 0.85%), Infosys Ltd (down 0.64%), AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (down 0.58%), Majesco Ltd (down 0.3%), and Hexaware Technologies Ltd (down 0.2%).

On the other hand, Persistent Systems Ltd (up 6.87%), Mphasis Ltd (up 6.46%), and Zen Technologies Ltd (up 6.32%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 566.9 or 1.52% at 37955.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 162.1 points or 1.47% at 11212.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 341.06 points or 2.35% at 14836.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 109.36 points or 2.26% at 4940.19.

On BSE,1856 shares were trading in green, 694 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

