Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Rushil Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Rushil Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.62 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Thomas Cook (India) takes over operations of dnata Travel
Thomas Cook (India) opens specific branches for resumption of inward remittance services
Thomas Cook (India) partners with PAYBACK India
-
Rushil Decor Ltd, Ebixcash World Money India Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Umiya Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2020.
Rushil Decor Ltd, Ebixcash World Money India Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Umiya Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2020.
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd lost 9.94% to Rs 10.69 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1305 shares in the past one month.
Rushil Decor Ltd tumbled 7.29% to Rs 75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8820 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6206 shares in the past one month.
Ebixcash World Money India Ltd crashed 7.25% to Rs 401. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 479 shares in the past one month.
Thomas Cook (India) Ltd plummeted 6.55% to Rs 27.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84127 shares in the past one month.
Umiya Tubes Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 8.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1823 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU