Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rushil Decor Ltd, Ebixcash World Money India Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and Umiya Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2020.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd lost 9.94% to Rs 10.69 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1305 shares in the past one month.

Rushil Decor Ltd tumbled 7.29% to Rs 75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8820 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6206 shares in the past one month.

Ebixcash World Money India Ltd crashed 7.25% to Rs 401. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 582 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 479 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd plummeted 6.55% to Rs 27.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84127 shares in the past one month.

Umiya Tubes Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 8.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1823 shares in the past one month.

