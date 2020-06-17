Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 53.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.18% to Rs 2630.50 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 53.06% to Rs 829.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 541.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 2630.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2084.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.02% to Rs 3138.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2078.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.51% to Rs 9683.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7594.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2630.502084.649683.987594.4376.2774.1177.1376.901145.14860.404319.633311.221127.91845.144260.393259.53829.37541.863138.252078.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)