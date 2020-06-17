Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 53.06% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.18% to Rs 2630.50 croreNet profit of Muthoot Finance rose 53.06% to Rs 829.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 541.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 2630.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2084.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.02% to Rs 3138.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2078.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.51% to Rs 9683.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7594.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2630.502084.64 26 9683.987594.43 28 OPM %76.2774.11 -77.1376.90 - PBDT1145.14860.40 33 4319.633311.22 30 PBT1127.91845.14 33 4260.393259.53 31 NP829.37541.86 53 3138.252078.01 51
