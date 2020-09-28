Narayana Hrudayalaya adds over 6% in two days

Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 3.26% to Rs 328.20, extending gains for the second day in a row.

The stock has added 6.4% in two sessions while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 3.9% during the same period.

In a BSE filing made on Saturday (26 September 2020), Narayana Hrudayalaya said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Narayana Hrudayalaya Surgical Hospital (NHSHPL), has registered a branch office in the island country of St. Lucia in eastern Caribbean Sea on 23 September 2020.

"The branch office is set up with an objective to provide technical and project management and consultancy services for setting‐up of hospitals, services of operating and managing hospitals owned by the Government of St. Lucia and provision of incidental and allied services," the company said.

Narayana Health is headquartered in Bengaluru, India, and operates a network of hospitals across the country, with a particularly strong presence in the southern state of Karnataka and eastern India, as well as an emerging presence in northern, western and central India.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 119.76 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 30.28 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales tanked 49.4% to Rs 393.50 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

