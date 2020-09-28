Suzlon Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sonata Software Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2020.

Sonata Software Ltd, Arvind Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2020.

Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 2.62% to Rs 2.97 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd lost 2.11% to Rs 322.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16707 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25572 shares in the past one month.

Arvind Ltd crashed 1.82% to Rs 32.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd corrected 1.80% to Rs 62.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31760 shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd dropped 1.79% to Rs 57.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)