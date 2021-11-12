Natco Pharma declines after Q2 FY22 PAT skids 68% to Rs 65 cr

-
ALSO READ
Natco Pharma (Canada) launches PrNAT-LENALIDOMIDE Capsules
Natco Pharma launches Everolimus tablets 10 mg in US market
Natco Pharma receives USFDA approval for Everolimus Tablets
Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for lenalidomide capsules
Natco Pharma spurts after subsidiary launches Revlimid generic
-
Natco Pharma fell 2.09% to Rs 805.70 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 68.1% to Rs 65.10 crore on a 53% drop in net sales to Rs 377.20 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
The decline in revenue and profits as compared to last year quarter was primarily due to a one-off contribution in prior period earnings. As per its press statement, the Hyderabad-based company is poised for growth during latter half of this financial year and confident of a strong rebound in business. During the quarter, Lenalidomide product in Canada and Everolimus higher strength product in USA were launched. The revenues from these products will be realized in immediate quarters. The company is well prepared for its major launch of Lenalidomide in USA during Q4 of this financial year.
On a segmental revenue basis, the revenue split of Natco Pharma during Q2 FY22, were as follows: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) (Rs 76.30 crore); Formulations, Domestic (Rs 99.80 crore); Formulations, Export (Rs 190.5 crore); Other operating income & non-operating income (Rs 45.10 crore) and Crop Health Sciences (CHS) (Rs 3.50 crore).
Meanwhile, the board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.50 (25%) each per equity share of Rs 2 each for the FY 2021-22. The date for taking on record of its shareholders eligible for the purpose of payment of second interim dividend i.e., record date is fixed as the 24 day of November 2021. The payment of interim dividend will be paid from 1 December 2021.
Natco Pharma manufactures a comprehensive range of branded and generic dosage forms, bulk actives and intermediates for both Indian as well as International markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU