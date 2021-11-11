Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Forge Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd and Balkrishna Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2021.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd tumbled 6.98% to Rs 1275.35 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6624 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Forge Ltd lost 6.15% to Rs 780. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80008 shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd crashed 5.75% to Rs 808. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7585 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd dropped 5.38% to Rs 182.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd shed 5.24% to Rs 2383.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12023 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41053 shares in the past one month.

