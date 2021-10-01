Natco Pharma gains on launching Everolimus 10 mg in US market

Natco Pharma rose 1.90% to Rs 908 after the drug maker launched its Everolimus tablets in 10 mg strength in the US market.

Everolimus is a generic version of Afinitor tablets, used to treat certain types of cancers, tumors, and seizures.

According to industry sales data, the 10 mg strength of Afinitor generated annual sales of $392 million during the twelve months ending July 2021.

On a consolidated basis, Natco Pharma's net profit dropped 38.6% to Rs 75 crore on 27.2% fall in net sales to Rs 410.30 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Natco Pharma manufactures a comprehensive range of branded and generic dosage forms, bulk actives and intermediates for both Indian as well as International markets.

