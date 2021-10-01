Volumes soar at Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd counter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd recorded volume of 12.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares

Computer Age Management Services Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 October 2021.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd recorded volume of 12.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.96 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.04% to Rs.51.80. Volumes stood at 3.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd recorded volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53180 shares. The stock gained 0.78% to Rs.3,059.05. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd witnessed volume of 1.57 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33224 shares. The stock increased 3.14% to Rs.847.40. Volumes stood at 73483 shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd notched up volume of 74063 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25102 shares. The stock slipped 6.07% to Rs.932.00. Volumes stood at 51297 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd notched up volume of 2.08 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70939 shares. The stock rose 6.37% to Rs.170.45. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)