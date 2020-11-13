Natco Pharma gets USFDA nod for myeloma cancer drug

The drug maker said that its marketing partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc., had received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Pomalidomide Capsules.

"In addition, NATCO and Breckenridge have settled the patent litigation with Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) in the U.S. district court for this product, the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.

Celgene, sells Pomalidomide Capsules under Brand name POMALYST, in the USA market which is indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from multiple myeloma cancer.

As per industry sales data, POMALYST had annual sales of $957 million during the twelve months ending September 2020.

Natco Pharma announced its September quarter earnings during market hours yesterday. It reported 70.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 202.40 crore on a 65.2% increase in net sales to Rs 802.20 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

Profit before tax in Q2 September 2020 stood at Rs 270.70 crore, up by 94.2% from Rs 139.40 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax outgo in the second quarter increased by 2.18 times to Rs 71.80 crore from Rs 32.80 crore in the same period last year.

Natco Pharma manufactures a comprehensive range of branded and generic dosage forms, bulk actives and intermediates for both Indian as well as International markets.

The scrip rose 0.20% to Rs 907.75 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 907 and 930 so far during the day.

