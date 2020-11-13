Volumes jump at Varun Beverages Ltd counter

Varun Beverages Ltd saw volume of 3.07 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 13.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22811 shares

Shoppers Stop Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 November 2020.

Varun Beverages Ltd saw volume of 3.07 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 13.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22811 shares. The stock increased 1.47% to Rs.728.00. Volumes stood at 7963 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd clocked volume of 23242 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 5.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4266 shares. The stock gained 2.66% to Rs.187.05. Volumes stood at 2013 shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd recorded volume of 12.45 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.70% to Rs.61.60. Volumes stood at 17.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd witnessed volume of 4.01 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.00% to Rs.2,643.95. Volumes stood at 75051 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd witnessed volume of 4.18 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 3.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.61% to Rs.2,206.00. Volumes stood at 1.18 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)