Natco Pharma Q3 PAT skid 39% to Rs 63 cr

The drug maker's consolidated net profit dropped 39.27% to Rs 63.40 crore on 26.33% rise in revenue from operation at Rs 355.20 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

The profit was impacted due to lower sales in domestic oncology and weak realization of profits from oseltamivir product in the USA.

Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 37.81% to Rs 80.10 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 128.80 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter skid 31.55% to Rs 16.70 crore as against Rs 24.40 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared during market hours today, 11 February 2021.

During Q3 FY21, API segment contributed Rs 97.80 crore revenue, domestic formulations (Rs 95.30 crore), exports formulations (Rs 162.10 crore) and other operating income (Rs 5.90 crore).

The board has recommended a third interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

Shares of Natco Pharma rose 0.58% to Rs 891.60 on BSE. Natco Pharma manufactures a comprehensive range of branded and generic dosage forms, bulk actives and intermediates for both Indian as well as International markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)