Natco Pharma Q3 PAT skid 39% to Rs 63 cr

-
ALSO READ
Natco Pharma gains after board OKs hiking stake in Mauritius unit
Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 70.08% in the September 2020 quarter
Natco Pharma standalone net profit declines 14.22% in the June 2020 quarter
Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 14.25% in the June 2020 quarter
Natco Pharma skids on weak Q1 outcome
-
The drug maker's consolidated net profit dropped 39.27% to Rs 63.40 crore on 26.33% rise in revenue from operation at Rs 355.20 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
The profit was impacted due to lower sales in domestic oncology and weak realization of profits from oseltamivir product in the USA.
Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 37.81% to Rs 80.10 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 128.80 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter skid 31.55% to Rs 16.70 crore as against Rs 24.40 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared during market hours today, 11 February 2021.
During Q3 FY21, API segment contributed Rs 97.80 crore revenue, domestic formulations (Rs 95.30 crore), exports formulations (Rs 162.10 crore) and other operating income (Rs 5.90 crore).
The board has recommended a third interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share.
Shares of Natco Pharma rose 0.58% to Rs 891.60 on BSE. Natco Pharma manufactures a comprehensive range of branded and generic dosage forms, bulk actives and intermediates for both Indian as well as International markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU