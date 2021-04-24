GNA Axles Q4 PAT soars to Rs 28 cr

On a consolidated basis, GNA Axles' net profit surged 497% to Rs 27.63 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net profit of Rs 4.63 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter increased 71.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 310.12 crore. The company's pre-tax profit in Q4 March 2021 stood at Rs 37.31 crore, up 515% over Rs 6.07 crore in Q4 March 2020.

GNA Axles recorded 33.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.62 crore on 2.1% fall in net sales to Rs 889.59 crore in the year ended March 2021 over the year ended March 2020.

The company's board has recommended an equity dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. Further, the board has also recommended a special dividend of Rs 2.50 share, taking the total dividend to Rs 5 per share for FY2020-21.

GNA Axles is engaged in the manufacturing of auto parts. It manufactures rear axles, shafts, spindles and other automobiles components for sale in domestic and foreign market.

The scrip rose 1.17% to end at Rs 402.70 on the BSE on Friday. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 47.64% while the benchmark Sensex has added 0.27% during the same period.

