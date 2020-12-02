UPL receives favourable judgement from US district court

UPL announced that the District Court in Delaware has substantially reduced the earlier October 2019 jury verdict of $31 million to $13 million by its judgement of 30 November 2020.

The court has also vacated a number of jury's determination on key counts.

This litigation relates to an ongoing intellectual property litigation regarding TruPick, a 1-MCP product launched by the post-harvest business of UPL in USA in 2016.

UPL has already made a provision for the full $31 million jury award in the FY 2019-20.

UPL is presently considering its options, including potential appeal of any judgment, that arises based on the adverse portions of the jury verdict that remain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)