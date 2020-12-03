National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 0.84%, rises for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 41.85, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.9% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.85, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 13144.35. The Sensex is at 44685.33, up 0.15%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 37.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 30.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3050.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 140.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 42.25, up 0.96% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 40.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

