Navkar Corporation becomes category I Container Train Operator

Navkar Corporation announced that Northern Railways vide letter dated 07 June 2022 has given approval for transfer of category I - CTO License from Arshiya Rail Infrastructure to Navkar corporation, which is valid till 08 May 2028.

Accordingly, a fresh concession agreement has been executed between Railway Administration (CCM/R&M) and the company.

In view of above, w.e.f 07 June 2022, the company has become category I Container Train Operator (CTO).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)