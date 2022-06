BLS International Services to acquire Zero Mass

Through its subsidiary BLS E-Services

BLS International Services has through its wholly owned subsidiary BLS E-services (BEPL) intends to acquire 100% Equity stake of ZERO Mass (ZMPL) at an equity valuation of Rs 120 crore. On 07 June 2022, BEPL has entered into Share Purchase Agreement and Share Transfer Agreement to acquire in aggregate 88.26% equity shares of ZMPL for an aggregate sum of consideration of Rs 105.90 crore.

Zero Mass undertakes Business Correspondent services for various Banks for last mile connectivity.

